Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Poco X3 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 10X 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (615 against 537 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4520 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 639 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X 5G
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X 5G +15%
615 nits
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X 5G
83.7%
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G
639
Poco X3 Pro +15%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X 5G
1962
Poco X3 Pro +34%
2622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X 5G
420547
Poco X3 Pro +8%
454734

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X 5G
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G.

