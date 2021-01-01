Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Huawei Honor 20

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (592 against 452 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 377K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +31%
592 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
83.7%
Honor 20 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
1926
Honor 20 +23%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +10%
414545
Honor 20
377088
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (84th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 May 2019
Release date July 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
