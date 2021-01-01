Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.