Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Huawei P20 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (592 against 479 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 63 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 401 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 80.72%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +24%
592 nits
P20 Lite
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +4%
83.7%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2018
Release date July 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
