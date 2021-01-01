Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord N10

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 273K)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (598 against 440 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +36%
598 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +1%
83.7%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 650 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +5%
1935
Nord N10
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +51%
413849
Nord N10
273840
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (92nd and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2020 October 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Lite or Redmi 10X Pro 5G
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Redmi 10X Pro 5G
3. Mi 8 or Redmi 10X Pro 5G
4. Realme 6 Pro or Redmi 10X Pro 5G
5. Redmi 10X 5G or Redmi 10X Pro 5G
6. Galaxy A51 or Nord N10
7. Galaxy M51 or Nord N10
8. Galaxy A71 or Nord N10
9. OnePlus 7T or Nord N10
10. Realme 7 Pro or Nord N10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish