Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 452K)

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi 10X Pro 5G 594 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +3% 612 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 10X Pro 5G 83.7% Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2020 February 2022 Release date July 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G.