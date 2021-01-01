Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Reno 4 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 206K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 632 and 398 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Thinner bezels – 6.97% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 90.67%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
597 nits
Reno 4 Lite
597 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
83.7%
Reno 4 Lite +8%
90.67%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 650 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +29%
1914
Reno 4 Lite
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +101%
413965
Reno 4 Lite
206373
AnTuTu Rating (90th and 228th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

