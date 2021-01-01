Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 129K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (606 against 548 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +11%
606 nits
Galaxy A30
548 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
83.7%
Galaxy A30 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +208%
399051
Galaxy A30
129536

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 February 2019
Release date July 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A30
8. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A30
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A30
10. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish