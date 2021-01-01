Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Galaxy M21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M21s

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21s
Samsung Galaxy M21s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (598 against 417 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4520 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy M21s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +43%
598 nits
Galaxy M21s
417 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Samsung Exynos 9611
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 November 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Mi Note 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Poco X2
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Note 9 Pro Max
6. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Galaxy M31
8. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Galaxy M21
9. Samsung Galaxy M21s vs Galaxy M31s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish