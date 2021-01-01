Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.