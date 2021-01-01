Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Galaxy M32 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M32

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси М32
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 357 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (802 against 600 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy M32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
600 nits
Galaxy M32 +34%
802 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +48%
1949
Galaxy M32
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 45.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 June 2021
Release date July 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung Galaxy M32
7. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M32
8. Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Samsung Galaxy M32
9. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M32
10. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Samsung Galaxy M32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish