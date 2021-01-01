Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Mi 10T

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 392K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 901 and 638 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 2381 Hz
Response time - 39.8 ms
Contrast - 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
600 nits
Mi 10T +2%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
83.7%
Mi 10T +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 650
GPU clock 650 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
638
Mi 10T +41%
901
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
1901
Mi 10T +73%
3282
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
392821
Mi 10T +46%
575220
AnTuTu 8 Results (136th and 54th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5963 x 3354
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi 10T
91.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

