Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3300 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
592 nits
Mi 9 +3%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
83.7%
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +3%
634
Mi 9
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
1926
Mi 9 +22%
2350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
414545
Mi 9 +3%
426884
AnTuTu 8 Results (84th and 79th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi 9
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5184 x 3880
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 February 2019
Release date July 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G. It has a better display, battery life, design, and sound.

