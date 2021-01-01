Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 174K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (592 against 358 nits)
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4030 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 82.77%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +65%
592 nits
Mi A3
358 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +1%
83.7%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC5 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +111%
634
Mi A3
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +74%
1926
Mi A3
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +137%
414545
Mi A3
174673
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (84th and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
n/a
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6816 x 4735
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 July 2019
Release date July 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Poco X2
4. Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
5. Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Poco F2 Pro
6. Mi A3 vs Galaxy A50
7. Mi A3 vs Honor 10i
8. Mi A3 vs Mi 9 Lite
9. Mi A3 vs Galaxy A51
10. Mi A3 vs Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish