Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G vs Poco X3 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 820) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (611 against 537 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4520 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 650 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
650
Poco X3 Pro +13%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1968
Poco X3 Pro +33%
2622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
419127
Poco X3 Pro +8%
454734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
32:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5480 x 3648
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 238 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G.
