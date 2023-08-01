Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 5G vs Nord CE 3 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Weighs 26.4 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 18W)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12 5G
vs
Nord CE 3 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1723:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168.6 g (5.95 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 5G
85.1%
Nord CE 3 Lite +2%
87.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Adreno 619
GPU clock 955 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 122351
GPU - 101047
Memory - 71860
UX - 111973
Total score - 404633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7089
Video editing - 3852
Photo editing - 17501
Data manipulation - 7957
Writing score - 12804
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2023 April 2023
Release date August 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

