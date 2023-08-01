Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 5G vs Poco X5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Weighs 20.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Poco X5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12 5G
vs
Poco X5

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.79 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 486 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
727 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.21 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168.6 g (5.95 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 5G
85.1%
Poco X5
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Xiaomi Poco X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Adreno 619
GPU clock 955 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
2071
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
405342
CPU - 124405
GPU - 101034
Memory - 68940
UX - 114204
Total score - 405342
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
1204
Max surface temperature - 35.2 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1204
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
9117
Web score - 8528
Video editing - 4604
Photo editing - 20360
Data manipulation - 7796
Writing score - 12554
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:06 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:07 hr
Watching video - 15:38 hr
Gaming - 05:38 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
30:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Poco X5
93 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2023 February 2023
Release date August 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5.

