Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Poco X5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Weighs 20.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
73
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.79 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|486 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.21 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168.6 g (5.95 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 613
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|955 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2071
|CPU
|-
|124405
|GPU
|-
|101034
|Memory
|-
|68940
|UX
|-
|114204
|Total score
|-
|405342
|Max surface temperature
|-
|35.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1204
|Web score
|-
|8528
|Video editing
|-
|4604
|Photo editing
|-
|20360
|Data manipulation
|-
|7796
|Writing score
|-
|12554
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (29% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|1:06 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:07 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:38 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:38 hr
|Standby
|-
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4208 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 22 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1