Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 5G vs Redmi 10 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Redmi 10 5G

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
VS
57 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Weighs 31.4 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 10 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12 5G
vs
Redmi 10 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168.6 g (5.95 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 5G +2%
85.1%
Redmi 10 5G
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 97689
GPU - 83616
Memory - 71257
UX - 96712
Total score - 346346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1172
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5884
Video editing - 4529
Photo editing - 18292
Data manipulation - 6334
Writing score - 9619
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes (26% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2023 March 2022
Release date August 2023 April 2022
SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi 12 or Redmi 12 5G
3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G or Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi K50i or Redmi 12 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X5 or Redmi 12 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
7. Oppo A78 or Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
8. Xiaomi Poco M5 or Redmi 12 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский