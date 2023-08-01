Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 5G vs Redmi 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Redmi 12

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
VS
56 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 29.9 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12 5G
vs
Redmi 12

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.79 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Redmi 12
541 nits

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.28 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168.6 g (5.95 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 5G
85.1%
Redmi 12
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Redmi 12
249609
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8529
Video editing - 6819
Photo editing - 18113
Data manipulation - 5771
Writing score - 8187
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes (29% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:38 hr
Watching video - 13:58 hr
Gaming - 04:57 hr
Standby - 131 hr
General battery life
Redmi 12 5G
n/a
Redmi 12
32:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8150 x 6150
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2023 June 2023
Release date August 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Redmi 10 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Poco M5
4. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Poco X5
6. Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Redmi 10 2022
7. Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Redmi 12C
8. Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s
9. Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Realme 11
10. Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Infinix Hot 30i
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский