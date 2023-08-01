Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G vs Redmi 12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 1, 2023, against the Xiaomi Redmi 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 29.9 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
60
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
65
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84*
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
69
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.79 inches
|6.79 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.28 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168.6 g (5.95 oz)
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 613
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|955 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
|Web score
|-
|8529
|Video editing
|-
|6819
|Photo editing
|-
|18113
|Data manipulation
|-
|5771
|Writing score
|-
|8187
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (29% in 30 min)
|Yes (29% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:07 hr
|2:07 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:38 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:58 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:57 hr
|Standby
|-
|131 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8150 x 6150
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 22 W
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1