55 out of 100
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 132K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (396 vs 260 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 182 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor X7a
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Honor X7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.4%

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~56 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +107%
376
Honor X7a
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 +35%
1278
Honor X7a
948
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 +91%
252970
Honor X7a
132540
CPU - 32637
GPU - 26834
Memory - 31489
UX - 40271
Total score 252970 132540
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 January 2023
Release date June 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12. But if the camera and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Honor X7a.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
