Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Hot 30i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Infinix Hot 30i

55 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12
VS
52 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30i
Xiaomi Redmi 12
Infinix Hot 30i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 173 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Infinix Hot 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Redmi 12
41*
Hot 30i
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 12
72*
Hot 30i
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 12
55*
Hot 30i
52*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.2%

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 +2%
85.1%
Hot 30i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +117%
376
Hot 30i
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 +37%
1278
Hot 30i
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 +8%
252970
Hot 30i
234438
CPU - 61376
GPU - 35279
Memory - 72534
UX - 63475
Total score 252970 234438
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 March 2023
Release date June 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 12C and Hot 30i
2. Spark 10 Pro and Hot 30i
3. Realme C55 and Hot 30i
4. Note 12 and Hot 30i
5. Hot 30 and Hot 30i
6. Realme 11 and Redmi 12
7. Redmi 12C and Redmi 12
8. Redmi 10 2022 and Redmi 12
9. Galaxy A04s and Redmi 12
10. Realme 10 and Redmi 12
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский