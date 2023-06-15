Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Nokia C300 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 202K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Nokia C300 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12
vs
Nokia C300

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 80.4%

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 +6%
85.1%
Nokia C300
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Nokia C300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +23%
376
Nokia C300
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 +10%
1278
Nokia C300
1161
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 +25%
252970
Nokia C300
202546
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

