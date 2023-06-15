Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Realme 10

55 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12
VS
59 out of 100
Realme 10
Xiaomi Redmi 12
Realme 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 252K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 570 and 376 points
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Realme 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.79 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 409 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12
n/a
Realme 10
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 +1%
85.1%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12
376
Realme 10 +52%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12
1278
Realme 10 +38%
1767
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12
252970
Realme 10 +52%
385461
CPU - 107130
GPU - 92004
Memory - 80773
UX - 105349
Total score 252970 385461
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 12
n/a
Realme 10
1363
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1363
Web score - 7918
Video editing - 6401
Photo editing - 25197
Data manipulation - 6751
Writing score - 13493
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:17 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:30 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi 12
n/a
Realme 10
37:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12
n/a
Realme 10
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2023 November 2022
Release date June 2023 November 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme 10. But if the gaming, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
