Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 150K)
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 185 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
54
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
21
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
41*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72*
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
65
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.79 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|20 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1291:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.28 mm (3 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|198.5 g (7 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +103%
376
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 +15%
1278
1108
|CPU
|-
|43206
|GPU
|-
|25138
|Memory
|-
|38540
|UX
|-
|42933
|Total score
|252970
|150918
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|508
|Web score
|-
|5450
|Video editing
|-
|5872
|Photo editing
|-
|8319
|Data manipulation
|-
|4084
|Writing score
|-
|5611
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI Core 5.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|August 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 18 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1