Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Samsung Galaxy A04s

55 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12
VS
51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Xiaomi Redmi 12
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 150K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 185 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Samsung Galaxy A04s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.79 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12
n/a
Galaxy A04s
390 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12 +5%
85.1%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +103%
376
Galaxy A04s
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 +15%
1278
Galaxy A04s
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 +68%
252970
Galaxy A04s
150918
CPU - 43206
GPU - 25138
Memory - 38540
UX - 42933
Total score 252970 150918
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.9 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
Web score - 5450
Video editing - 5872
Photo editing - 8319
Data manipulation - 4084
Writing score - 5611
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Redmi 12
n/a
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12
n/a
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 August 2022
Release date June 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A04s
2. Samsung Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A04s
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Galaxy A04s
4. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A04s
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 or Redmi 12
6. Realme 10 or Xiaomi Redmi 12
7. Realme 11 or Xiaomi Redmi 12
8. Xiaomi Redmi 12C or Redmi 12
9. Infinix Hot 30i or Xiaomi Redmi 12
10. Nokia C300 or Xiaomi Redmi 12
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский