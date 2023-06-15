Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12 vs Spark 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12 vs Tecno Spark 10

56 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12
VS
50 out of 100
Tecno Spark 10
Xiaomi Redmi 12
Tecno Spark 10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on June 15, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 140K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 267 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 182 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Tecno Spark 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 12
56*
Spark 10
50*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12
vs
Spark 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.7%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12
543 nits
Spark 10
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 163.89 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.28 mm (3 inches) 75.39 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.17 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 g (7 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12
85.1%
Spark 10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Tecno Spark 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~56 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12 +106%
375
Spark 10
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12 +34%
1281
Spark 10
957
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12 +78%
250867
Spark 10
140898
CPU - 36110
GPU - 27935
Memory - 34961
UX - 40729
Total score 250867 140898
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 HIOS 12

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (29% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:07 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:39 hr -
Watching video 13:58 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 12
34:17 hr
Spark 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.1 -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2023 March 2023
Release date June 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский