Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Honor 70 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Honor 70 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 244K)

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 244K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 361 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% 70 Lite 83%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C 361 70 Lite +44% 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C 1275 70 Lite +31% 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C 244282 70 Lite +39% 340025 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced December 2022 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 Lite is definitely a better buy.