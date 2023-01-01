Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs 70 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Honor 70 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Honor 70 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 244K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 361 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
70 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83%

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
70 Lite
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
361
70 Lite +44%
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1275
70 Lite +31%
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C
244282
70 Lite +39%
340025
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2022 March 2023
Release date January 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 Lite is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

