Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Honor 70 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 244K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 361 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|83%
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|163.66 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.13 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.68 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|-
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 Lite is definitely a better buy.
