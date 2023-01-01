Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.4%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Honor X7a +3% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C +97% 361 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C +34% 1278 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +97% 244205 Honor X7a 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X7a. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.