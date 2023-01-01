Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Honor X8a VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Honor X8a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 195K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 195K) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor X8a Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (391 vs 268 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 19.9:9 PPI 268 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 89.6%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Honor X8a +8% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C 361 Honor X8a +3% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C 1275 Honor X8a +3% 1313 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +25% 244282 Honor X8a 195860 CPU - 46297 GPU - 51592 Memory - 36222 UX - 60914 Total score 244282 195860 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced December 2022 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Honor X8a: - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X8a is definitely a better buy.