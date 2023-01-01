Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Honor X9a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Honor X9a

Ксиаоми Редми 12С
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9а
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Honor X9a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X9a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 244K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.71 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
n/a
Honor X9a
867 nits

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Honor X9a +9%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
361
Honor X9a +91%
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1275
Honor X9a +56%
1985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C
244282
Honor X9a +65%
403241
CPU - 118305
GPU - 98784
Memory - 69914
UX - 113011
Total score 244282 403241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 12C
n/a
Honor X9a
1204
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1204
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 12C
n/a
Honor X9a
10222
Web score - 9553
Video editing - 4961
Photo editing - 19247
Data manipulation - 8776
Writing score - 13854
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:51 hr
Watching video - 18:34 hr
Gaming - 06:11 hr
Standby - 137 hr
General battery life
Redmi 12C
n/a
Honor X9a
39:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2022 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

