Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Honor X9a VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Honor X9a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor X9a Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 244K)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 244K) 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)

47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.71 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 89.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 12C n/a Honor X9a 867 nits

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Honor X9a +9% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 10 W 40 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:51 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:11 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Redmi 12C n/a Honor X9a 39:53 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced December 2022 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.