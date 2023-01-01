Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Infinix Hot 30i
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 359 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|67317
|61376
|GPU
|39933
|35279
|Memory
|49921
|72534
|UX
|61990
|63475
|Total score
|218297
|231448
|Max surface temperature
|45.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|727
|-
|Web score
|7114
|-
|Video editing
|6319
|-
|Photo editing
|17674
|-
|Data manipulation
|5538
|-
|Writing score
|10142
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS 10.6
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|2 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 30i. But if the camera, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1