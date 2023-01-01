Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Hot 30i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Infinix Hot 30i

49 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
VS
53 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30i
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Infinix Hot 30i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 359 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Infinix Hot 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 12C
65*
Hot 30i
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 12C
49*
Hot 30i
53*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1191:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
394 nits
Hot 30i
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Hot 30i +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +109%
359
Hot 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +39%
1267
Hot 30i
913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C
218297
Hot 30i +6%
231448
CPU 67317 61376
GPU 39933 35279
Memory 49921 72534
UX 61990 63475
Total score 218297 231448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 12C
727
Hot 30i
n/a
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 727 -
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 12C
8509
Hot 30i
n/a
Web score 7114 -
Video editing 6319 -
Photo editing 17674 -
Data manipulation 5538 -
Writing score 10142 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
79.7 dB
Hot 30i
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 March 2023
Release date January 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 30i. But if the camera, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 12C or Galaxy A14 5G
2. Redmi 12C or Redmi 10A
3. Redmi 12C or Redmi 10C
4. Hot 30i or Hot 30
5. Hot 30i or Note 12
6. Hot 30i or Realme C55
7. Hot 30i or Spark 10 Pro
8. Hot 30i or Note 12 (2023)
9. Hot 30i or Hot 20
10. Hot 30i or Moto G13
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский