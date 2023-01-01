Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Smart 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 116K)
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 170 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7
  • Modern USB Type-C port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Smart 7

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Smart 7 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio A25
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +111%
358
Smart 7
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +112%
1261
Smart 7
596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +106%
240593
Smart 7
116774
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 February 2023
Release date January 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Smart 7.

