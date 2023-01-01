Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Motorola Moto G13 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.9%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Moto G13 +2% 83.9%

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C +2% 361 Moto G13 355 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C +1% 1278 Moto G13 1271 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C 244205 Moto G13 243405 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 - Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes -

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G13 is definitely a better buy.