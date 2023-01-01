Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Nokia C300 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Nokia C300

49 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
VS
46 out of 100
Nokia C300
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Nokia C300

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 308 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Nokia C300 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Nokia C300

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1191:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
399 nits
Nokia C300
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C +3%
82.6%
Nokia C300
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Nokia C300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +17%
361
Nokia C300
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +10%
1278
Nokia C300
1164
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +8%
219589
Nokia C300
202941
CPU 67317 -
GPU 39933 -
Memory 49921 -
UX 61990 -
Total score 219589 202941
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 728 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7121 -
Video editing 6318 -
Photo editing 17691 -
Data manipulation 5558 -
Writing score 10118 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
79.7 dB
Nokia C300
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 June 2023
Release date January 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the gaming and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C300.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
