Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Nokia C300
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 308 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
50
44
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
46
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
22
20
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
18
31*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65*
55*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
64
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|80.4%
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +17%
361
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +10%
1278
1164
|CPU
|67317
|-
|GPU
|39933
|-
|Memory
|49921
|-
|UX
|61990
|-
|Total score
|219589
|202941
|Max surface temperature
|45.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|728
|-
|Web score
|7121
|-
|Video editing
|6318
|-
|Photo editing
|17691
|-
|Data manipulation
|5558
|-
|Writing score
|10118
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the gaming and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C300.
