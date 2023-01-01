Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Nokia C32 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Nokia C32

49 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
VS
46 out of 100
Nokia C32
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Nokia C32

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 116K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
  • 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 189 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Nokia C32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1191:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
396 nits
Nokia C32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C +1%
82.6%
Nokia C32
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +89%
357
Nokia C32
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +56%
1270
Nokia C32
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +88%
219079
Nokia C32
116386
CPU 67317 33668
GPU 39933 13642
Memory 49921 32880
UX 61990 36572
Total score 219079 116386
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 725 -
Web score 7095 -
Video editing 6313 -
Photo editing 17676 -
Data manipulation 5568 -
Writing score 10109 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
79.7 dB
Nokia C32
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 February 2023
Release date January 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the gaming and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A17 or Nokia C32
2. Galaxy A14 or Nokia C32
3. Nokia G22 or Nokia C32
4. Moto G13 or Nokia C32
5. Nokia G21 or Nokia C32
6. Galaxy A13 or Nokia C32
7. Realme C31 or Nokia C32
8. Redmi 10A or Redmi 12C
9. Galaxy A14 5G or Redmi 12C
10. Redmi 10C or Redmi 12C
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский