Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Oppo Realme 10 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 244K)

59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 244K) 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 361 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.71 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 12C n/a Realme 10 613 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Realme 10 +2% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C 361 Realme 10 +58% 572 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C 1278 Realme 10 +39% 1777 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C 244205 Realme 10 +59% 387101 CPU - 107130 GPU - 92004 Memory - 80773 UX - 105349 Total score 244205 387101 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 12C n/a Realme 10 1362 Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1362 PCMark 3.0 score - 10294 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:35 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 07:08 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Redmi 12C n/a Realme 10 37:41 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 12C n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced December 2022 November 2022 Release date January 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.