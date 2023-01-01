Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Oppo Realme C30s VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Oppo Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Supports 10W fast charging

Supports 10W fast charging More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 305 points

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 305 points The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.1%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C +1% 82.6% Realme C30s 82.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc SC9863A Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C +18% 361 Realme C30s 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C +62% 1278 Realme C30s 787 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +146% 244205 Realme C30s 99292 CPU - 25627 GPU - 13569 Memory - 30351 UX - 28993 Total score 244205 99292 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 September 2022 Release date January 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.