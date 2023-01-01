Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Oppo Realme C33 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Oppo Realme C33 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 10W fast charging

Supports 10W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 211K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 211K) The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.1%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C +1% 82.6% Realme C33 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI S

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 September 2022 Release date January 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. It has a better software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.