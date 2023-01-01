Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Oppo Realme C35

Ксиаоми Редми 12С
VS
Оппо Реалми C35
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
n/a
Realme C35
559 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Realme C35 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
361
Realme C35 +1%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1278
Realme C35 +10%
1406
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +8%
244205
Realme C35
226955
CPU - 71236
GPU - 24887
Memory - 64760
UX - 64509
Total score 244205 226955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 43.8 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 462
PCMark 3.0 score - 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C35. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
