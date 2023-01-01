Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Oppo Realme C35
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
63
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
|Contrast
|-
|975:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
361
Realme C35 +1%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1278
Realme C35 +10%
1406
|CPU
|-
|71236
|GPU
|-
|24887
|Memory
|-
|64760
|UX
|-
|64509
|Total score
|244205
|226955
|Max surface temperature
|-
|43.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|462
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7962
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|-
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C35. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.
