Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Oppo Realme C35 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Oppo Realme C35 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 12C Price Oppo Realme C35 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 84% Display tests RGB color space - 96% Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 975:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 12C n/a Realme C35 559 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Realme C35 +2% 84%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T616 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C 361 Realme C35 +1% 366 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C 1278 Realme C35 +10% 1406 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +8% 244205 Realme C35 226955 CPU - 71236 GPU - 24887 Memory - 64760 UX - 64509 Total score 244205 226955 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 12C n/a Realme C35 462 Max surface temperature - 43.8 °C Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 462 PCMark 3.0 score - 7962 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 12C n/a Realme C35 85.5 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 February 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C35. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.