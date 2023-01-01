Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Realme C53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Realme C53

49 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
60 out of 100
Realme C53
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Realme C53

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Realme C53, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (390 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 418 and 357 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Realme C53 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Realme C53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1191:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
395 nits
Realme C53
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Realme C53 +4%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Realme C53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
357
Realme C53 +17%
418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1265
Realme C53 +17%
1485
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C
217340
Realme C53
n/a
CPU 67317 -
GPU 39933 -
Memory 49921 -
UX 61990 -
Total score 217340 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 725 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7124 -
Video editing 6306 -
Photo editing 17676 -
Data manipulation 5563 -
Writing score 10066 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI T
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
79.7 dB
Realme C53
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 May 2023
Release date January 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C53 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

