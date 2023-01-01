Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Realme C53
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Realme C53, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (390 vs 268 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 418 and 357 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
50
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
21
33
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
20
47*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65*
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
68
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|390 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|560 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|85.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
357
Realme C53 +17%
418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1265
Realme C53 +17%
1485
|CPU
|67317
|-
|GPU
|39933
|-
|Memory
|49921
|-
|UX
|61990
|-
|Total score
|217340
|-
|Max surface temperature
|45.8 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|725
|-
|Web score
|7124
|-
|Video editing
|6306
|-
|Photo editing
|17676
|-
|Data manipulation
|5563
|-
|Writing score
|10066
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI T
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C53 is definitely a better buy.
