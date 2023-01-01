Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 12С
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 244K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 532 and 361 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 80.4%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
519 nits

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C +3%
82.6%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
361
Galaxy A14 5G +47%
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1275
Galaxy A14 5G +35%
1727
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C
244282
Galaxy A14 5G +31%
319311
CPU - 76270
GPU - 80853
Memory - 72187
UX - 89679
Total score 244282 319311
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1197
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6114
Video editing - 5412
Photo editing - 13470
Data manipulation - 7025
Writing score - 9533
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:01 hr
Watching video - 13:23 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi 12C
n/a
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

