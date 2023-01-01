Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Tecno Spark 10 Pro Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)

47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 217K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 217K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 423 and 358 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20.5:9 PPI 268 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 580 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.6%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Spark 10 Pro +4% 85.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Tecno Spark 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C 358 Spark 10 Pro +18% 423 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C 1260 Spark 10 Pro +3% 1296 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C 217055 Spark 10 Pro +19% 258299 CPU 67317 - GPU 39933 - Memory 49921 - UX 61990 - Total score 217055 258299 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 12.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6464 x 4864 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.