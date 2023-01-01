Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Tecno Spark 8C VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Tecno Spark 8C Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 168K)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 168K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 10W fast charging

Supports 10W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 299 points

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 299 points The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 12C Price Tecno Spark 8C Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.7%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof - IPX2 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Spark 8C +1% 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 January 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.