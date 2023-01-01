Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Spark 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 12С
VS
Текно Спарк 9 Про
Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • 52% higher pixel density (407 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Spark 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.3%

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Spark 9 Pro +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Tecno Spark 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +8%
240593
Spark 9 Pro
222052
CPU - 66678
GPU - 33604
Memory - 49051
UX - 74003
Total score 240593 222052
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 726
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5989
Video editing - 6423
Photo editing - 13950
Data manipulation - 5419
Writing score - 9355
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6464 x 4864
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 June 2022
Release date January 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.

Promotion
