Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
- 52% higher pixel density (407 vs 268 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
63
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|83.3%
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1261
1255
|CPU
|-
|66678
|GPU
|-
|33604
|Memory
|-
|49051
|UX
|-
|74003
|Total score
|240593
|222052
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|726
|Web score
|-
|5989
|Video editing
|-
|6423
|Photo editing
|-
|13950
|Data manipulation
|-
|5419
|Writing score
|-
|9355
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|HiOS 8.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|8190 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|-
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6464 x 4864
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|June 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.
