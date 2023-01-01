Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Tecno Spark 9 Pro Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro 52% higher pixel density (407 vs 268 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (407 vs 268 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20.5:9 PPI 268 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.3%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Spark 9 Pro +1% 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6464 x 4864 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 June 2022 Release date January 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.