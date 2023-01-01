Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Vivo Y22 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Vivo Y22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 218K) Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22 Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Weighs 27.7 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.4%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 164.3 g (5.8 oz) Waterproof - IPX5 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C 82.6% Vivo Y22 82.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C +6% 358 Vivo Y22 338 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C +4% 1261 Vivo Y22 1215 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +10% 240593 Vivo Y22 218204 CPU - 70115 GPU - 36674 Memory - 50933 UX - 60959 Total score 240593 218204 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 September 2022 Release date January 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y22. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 12C.