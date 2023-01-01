Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Poco C40
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 131K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 153 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1650 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|82%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1170:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|JLQ JR510
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|36431
|GPU
|-
|22163
|Memory
|-
|37186
|UX
|-
|36684
|Total score
|240593
|131956
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|-
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2