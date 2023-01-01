Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 131K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 153 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 1170:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
n/a
Poco C40
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C +1%
82.6%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 JLQ JR510
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 -
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +134%
358
Poco C40
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +69%
1261
Poco C40
744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +82%
240593
Poco C40
131956
CPU - 36431
GPU - 22163
Memory - 37186
UX - 36684
Total score 240593 131956
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 4:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
n/a
Poco C40
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 July 2022
Release date January 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.

