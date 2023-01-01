Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Poco C40 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Xiaomi Poco C40 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 131K)

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 131K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 153 points

2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 153 points The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82% Display tests RGB color space - 93.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 34 ms Contrast - 1170:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi 12C n/a Poco C40 448 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof - IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C +1% 82.6% Poco C40 82%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 JLQ JR510 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) - Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - Lithography process 12 nanometers - Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 - GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C +134% 358 Poco C40 153 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C +69% 1261 Poco C40 744 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +82% 240593 Poco C40 131956 CPU - 36431 GPU - 22163 Memory - 37186 UX - 36684 Total score 240593 131956 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 for POCO OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time - 4:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture - f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi 12C n/a Poco C40 80.1 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 July 2022 Release date January 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.