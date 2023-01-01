Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Poco C50 VS Xiaomi Redmi 12C Xiaomi Poco C50 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C

3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 79K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 10W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 141 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81%

Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 12C +2% 82.6% Poco C50 81%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio A22 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 660 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 12C +156% 361 Poco C50 141 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 12C +151% 1278 Poco C50 510 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 12C +209% 244205 Poco C50 79100 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 Go Edition

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization - Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 0.1 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture - f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced December 2022 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.