Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.