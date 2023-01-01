Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Redmi 10A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 132 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Redmi 10A

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81.1%

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C +2%
82.6%
Redmi 10A
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Xiaomi Redmi 10A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C +173%
360
Redmi 10A
132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C +169%
1272
Redmi 10A
472
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +145%
244183
Redmi 10A
99501
CPU - 36221
GPU - 12894
Memory - 28781
UX - 21287
Total score 244183 99501
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 3:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

