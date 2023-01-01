Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Redmi 10A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 10W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 132 points
Review
Value for money
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|81.1%
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|36221
|GPU
|-
|12894
|Memory
|-
|28781
|UX
|-
|21287
|Total score
|244183
|99501
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2, 3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 12.5
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|-
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12C is definitely a better buy.
