Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 4A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 5, 2016, against the Meizu C9 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc SC9832E and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • Weighs 18.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 6
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 4A
vs
C9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 296 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69% 73.87%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 4A
347 nits
C9 Pro
347 nits

Design and build

Height 139.9 mm (5.51 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Gold, Gray, Pink -
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 4A
69%
C9 Pro +7%
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Meizu C9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Unisoc SC9832E
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 308 -
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 4A
608
C9 Pro +15%
698
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 4A
1604
C9 Pro +16%
1864
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 4A +128%
36638
C9 Pro
16063
Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 Android 8.0
ROM MIUI 10 "Чистый" Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2016 December 2018
Release date February 2017 January 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 109 USD
SAR (head) 0.525 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.181 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu C9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

