Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 4A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 5, 2016, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.