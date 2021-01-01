Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 4A vs Meizu M6T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 4A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 5, 2016, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • Weighs 13.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (442 against 347 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 6
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 6.66% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 4A
vs
Meizu M6T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 296 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69% 75.66%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 4A
347 nits
Meizu M6T +27%
442 nits

Design and build

Height 139.9 mm (5.51 inches) 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Pink Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 4A
69%
Meizu M6T +10%
75.66%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 4A +2%
608
Meizu M6T
597
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 4A
1604
Meizu M6T +52%
2438
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 4A
36638
Meizu M6T +11%
40553
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 10 Flyme UI 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 3300 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32.9 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2016 May 2018
Release date February 2017 June 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.525 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.181 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M6T is definitely a better buy.

