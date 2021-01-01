Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 4A vs Redmi 3S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 4A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 5, 2016, against the Xiaomi Redmi 3S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • Weighs 12.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 3S
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3120 mAh
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (481 against 347 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 4A
vs
Redmi 3S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 296 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69% 71.31%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 4A
347 nits
Redmi 3S +39%
481 nits

Design and build

Height 139.9 mm (5.51 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 4A
69%
Redmi 3S +3%
71.31%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Xiaomi Redmi 3S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 505
GPU clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 4A
608
Redmi 3S +8%
655
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 4A
1604
Redmi 3S +77%
2834
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 4A
36638
Redmi 3S +11%
40695
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 10 MIUI 9.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3120 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 4A
n/a
Redmi 3S
15:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 4A
n/a
Redmi 3S
14:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 4A
n/a
Redmi 3S
25:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.127 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 22.78 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 4A
n/a
Redmi 3S
70 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2016 June 2016
Release date February 2017 June 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.525 W/kg 0.485 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.181 W/kg 1.6 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 3S. It has a better performance, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (9.1%)
10 (90.9%)
Total votes: 11

