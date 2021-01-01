Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.