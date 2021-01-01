Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 4X vs Redmi 4A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 4X vs Redmi 4A

Ксиаоми Редми 4Х
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 4А
Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi 4X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 13, 2017, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3120 mAh
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (525 against 347 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 7.1 versus 6
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • Weighs 18.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 4X
vs
Redmi 4A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.98% 69%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 4X +51%
525 nits
Redmi 4A
347 nits

Design and build

Height 139.2 mm (5.48 inches) 139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Pink Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 4X +3%
70.98%
Redmi 4A
69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 4X and Xiaomi Redmi 4A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 308
GPU clock 450 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 4X +8%
658
Redmi 4A
608
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 4X +17%
1874
Redmi 4A
1604
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 4X +19%
43699
Redmi 4A
36638
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2) Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 4X
11:37 hr
Redmi 4A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 4X
12:00 hr
Redmi 4A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 4X
19:38 hr
Redmi 4A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 4X
72 dB
Redmi 4A
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2017 November 2016
Release date April 2017 February 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.583 W/kg 0.525 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.5 W/kg 1.181 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 4X. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and design.

