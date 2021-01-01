Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro vs Mi A2 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.79%
|79.79%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|25.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|908:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|Width
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6 Pro +100%
1733
865
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4207
Mi A2 Lite +2%
4289
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72050
Mi A2 Lite +4%
75015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
97954
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|12.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:57 hr
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:42 hr
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
24:09 hr
24:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2018
|July 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 148 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.964 W/kg
|0.547 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.78 W/kg
|1.473 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.
