Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on June 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 6 Pro
vs
Mi A2 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.79% 79.79%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 25.2 ms -
Contrast 908:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 6 Pro
486 nits
Mi A2 Lite
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.3 mm (5.88 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 71.6 mm (2.82 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 6 Pro
79.79%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi 6 Pro +100%
1733
Mi A2 Lite
865
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 6 Pro
4207
Mi A2 Lite +2%
4289
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 6 Pro
72050
Mi A2 Lite +4%
75015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 12.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 6 Pro
15:57 hr
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 6 Pro
12:42 hr
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 6 Pro
24:09 hr
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 6 Pro
81.1 dB
Mi A2 Lite +6%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2018 July 2018
Release date June 2018 July 2018
Launch price ~ 148 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.964 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.78 W/kg 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (33.3%)
36 (66.7%)
Total votes: 54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
